HOLLAND — Mosaic Counseling is hosting its second annual Drive for Hope, Putt for Healing golf outing on June 27 at the Macatawa Golf Club in Holland.
Funds raised at the event will allow Mosaic Counseling to continue its mission of providing affordable and accessible mental health services for all who live, work, worship or attend school in Ottawa County. All proceeds from the golf outing will be used to support professional counseling services, school outreach and suicide prevention trainings.
