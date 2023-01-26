SPRING LAKE TWP. — Mosaic Counseling is hosting a “Back to the ‘80s” fundraiser at the Spring Lake Country Club on Friday, April 21.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the band begins at 7:30. The evening includes appetizers, a late-night pizza party, silent and online auctions, a costume contest, live music, dancing, and fun ‘80s surprises.
All proceeds benefit the following Mosaic Counseling programs:
Accessible & Affordable Mental Health Services: Mosaic makes sure that mental health services are accessible and affordable to everyone in Ottawa County.
Mosaic’s School Outreach Program: an in-school service that removes financial and transportation barriers for thousands of students over the past 10 years. Mosaic’s program is currently in 28 schools throughout Ottawa County and is free to the students.
Suicide Prevention Training: Mosaic has trained more than 9,000 teens and adults how to Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) to prevent suicide.
According to the 2021 Ottawa County Youth Assessment Survey, 8 percent of youth have attempted suicide one or more times in the past 12 months. Additionally, 31 percent felt depressed, 20 percent have seriously thought about suicide, and 13 percent have made a plan about how to attempt suicide.
Mosaic is currently searching for sponsorships for the April event, as well as donations for auction items. Sponsorships range from $125 to $5,000.
Visit mosaiccounseling.com for sponsorship information or to sign up to attend the event.
