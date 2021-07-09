MUSKEGON — The United Way of the Lakeshore is asking community members to nominate projects for its annual Day of Caring, which will be held Sept. 10.
“This year will be the 29th annual Day of Caring,” said United Way of the Lakeshore Community Engagement Director Dominique Bunker. “To get ready, we need people in the community to start nominating projects. Then, on Sept. 10, we will have a morning meet-up, assign volunteers to each project and get started.
“We are looking for all kinds of project ideas,” Bunker added. “In the past we have fixed up playgrounds, a baseball field, helped disabled veterans with house projects that they are unable to do themselves. We are open to all kinds of project ideas, but we need people in the community to speak up for their neighbors, their families and their community spaces.”
Project nominations can be sent to Bunker via email at dominique@unitedwaylakeshore.org.
To sign up as a volunteer, visit unitedwaylakeshore.org/dayofcaring/.
