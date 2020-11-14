Coat Drive

Coats collected by the My Auto Group are being distributed at the Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave. in Grand Haven.

 Courtesy photo

Through the month of October, the My Auto Group and Subaru of Muskegon held a coat drive.

The drive was so successful, the My Auto Group filled an entire Subaru Ascent full of coats, which were then donated to The Momentum Center in Grand Haven.

