FERRYSBURG — The inaugural North Shore Trail Run will be held Saturday, Oct. 12. The 5K/10K race will take place on the trail system in North Ottawa Dunes and Coast Guard Park.
The 10K starts at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K at 10:15 a.m.
Participants can register online at www.imathlete.com/events/NSTR. They can also register the day of the race.
All proceeds of the event will go to Love in Action of the Tri-Cities. Love in Action is a ministry that provides 27 individual services, all of which are made possible through financial contributions, volunteer hours and other resources. Some of those services include a free health and dental clinic, sheltered housing, food trucks, and the Backpack Blessings program.
“Love in Action of the Tri-Cities positively impacts so many lives in our community,” said Dr. Kyle Snell, a race organizer. “I currently volunteer at the free health clinic and see firsthand that positive impact for our community, so that’s why we chose our race proceeds to go to Love in Action.”
More information about the event can also be found on its Facebook page, “North Shore Trail Run Spring Lake.”
