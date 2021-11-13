The Salvation Army of Grand Haven kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign Friday.
Bell ringers will be out at nine different locations through Dec. 24, assuming enough volunteers can be found to man each site.
“We started ringing today, but we didn’t have a very big splash,” Maj. Heather Holman, who leads the Grand Haven corps along with her husband, Maj. William Holman, said on Friday. “We only had 3-4 people out ringing today.”
Grand Haven bell-ringing sites are Walmart, D&W, Walgreens on Jackson Street and Fortino’s. Other locations in the area are Orchard Market in Spring Lake, Leppinks in Ferrysburg, Family Fare in Coopersville, and Walgreens and Family Fare in Allendale.
Money raised from the Red Kettle campaign goes toward helping those in need locally.
“We help people in need with food and with Christmas gifts,” Maj. William Holman said. “That’s a big thing is helping needy families with their Christmas.”
In 2019, the campaign raised around $36,000; that number jumped to $50,000 collected in 2020.
“This year, we’re shooting for $50,000 again,” he said.
Those who would like to volunteer as a bell ringer can sign up for a minimum two-hour shift by visiting registertoring.com. While signing up, you’ll enter a ZIP code, which connects you to local opportunities.
The Salvation Army will also pay bell ringers; if you’re interested, visit the local corps’ headquarters at 310 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven, or call 616-842-3380.
