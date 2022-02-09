Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the SpartanNash Foundation during its retail scan campaign to build stronger communities.
Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 20, store guests who visit D&W Fresh Market in Grand Haven (including the Fuel Center), along with Family Fare in Coopersville and Allendale, will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10, or round up to the nearest dollar, at any checkout lane – with 100 percent of dollars raised granted to the Grand Haven-based chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.