Food Truck 1

Spring Lake Rotary Club volunteers, from left: Rich Jones, Steve Wooldridge, Phil King, Tom Boven, Chazz Fisher, Ernie Petrus, Tamala Gallagher, Gordon Gallagher, Doug Heins and John Nash helped hand out food recently.

 Courtesy photo

The Spring Lake Rotary Club recently hosted a food truck, distributing more than 500 pounds of food to more than 100 families.

Spring Lake Township Supervisor John Nash first pitched the idea of sponsoring a food truck.

