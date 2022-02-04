Clare Bergstrom says she still remembers the day she saw her father “pay it forward.”
She was about 8 and tagging along with her dad in a grocery store. The woman in front of them at the checkout counter didn’t have enough money to pay for her groceries, so Bergstrom’s dad quietly paid the tab.
“That stuck with me,” she said, adding that it is tied to everything she does as lead receptionist for Love in Action. “We extend love and graciousness to people in need.”
In the Tri-Cities area, that’s more prevalent than many realize – both the need and the love.
According to Love in Action’s executive director, Josh Bytwerk, four in 10 households in Grand Haven are economically challenged. They’re the working needy, identified by the United Way as “Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed.” They earn more than the federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living for their county.
Along with those below the poverty level, “they define our needs in the Tri-Cities,” Bytwerk said.
And the Tri-Cities communities step up. Bytwerk said 97 percent of what Love in Action needs comes from the community.
“It’s people here helping people here,” he said.
The organization’s history goes back to the recession of the early 1980s, when Spring Lake resident Dee Podehl, who worked for local government, realized “little old ladies were stealing toilet paper from the bathrooms.” She went to Tri-Cities Ministries and together they created a little closet to gather items to give to those in need. They named it Love INC – love in the name of Christ.
That evolved into Love in Action. Faith-based, it has 36 churches working together with 45 corporations, 900 donors and 600 volunteers – all focused in the Tri-Cities. It serves 25 ministries, the largest of which are housing, health care and food.
Love in Action has a women’s shelter, a men’s shelter and an affordable living center. It helps pay rent and mortgages when needed. It offers free health and dental care. It has a number of food pantries. It is raising money to create a food co-op in Grand Haven.
Funds for Love in Action’s homeless shelters come from its upscale resale shops in Grand Haven and Spring Lake, which offer gently used items to the public at reasonable cost. They’re open six days a week. Sales offer creative groupings; for example, 20 percent off anything with legs, or with arms, or with zippers.
Inventory is dependent on donations, so every week sees a new variety – from small household items such as dishware, baskets, pictures, picture frames, lamps and rugs, to larger furniture items such as sofas, chairs, tables, cribs and high chairs. You can also find personal items including clothing and jewelry.
“The Tri-Cities are so giving,” said Julie DeBoer, store director. “There’s just something about giving with the people in this community. It’s full of happy givers.”
DeBoer said it’s targeted toward loving your neighbor. It includes not only those who donate store items and food but also volunteers who donate their time.
According to Bytwerk, 150 volunteers are needed each week.
“We lost a lot of our regular volunteers (because of COVID-19), but other volunteers came out of the woodwork,” he said. “We found a whole new age group – we saw more baby boomers (ages) 50-65 instead of those 65-80.”
Grand Haven’s Bergstrom is a volunteer.
“We are the first line of people, so it’s important that we say the right thing and do the right thing,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who walks through the door – they are taken care of the best possible way. Connection is the key in this world, and we’ve lost that connection.”
Bergstrom talked of the organization’s motto of “a hand up, not a hand out,” with programs that can help those in need learn to help themselves.
“I see miracles every day,” she said. “Knowing you’re helping somebody is a huge, huge reward.”
And she added, “My dad’s got to be proud of me.”
Volunteer Joyce Bowling of Spring Lake agrees. She focuses on housing. Experience with a homeless camp in Arizona – knowing one woman in particular – led her to that ministry here.
“Her mom had died, and the only thing left from her mom was a dog,” Bowling said. “She couldn’t go to any shelter or facility with the dog, so she chose to live outside.”
Bowling and her husband, Bruce, have worked with Grand Haven’s Hope House and Harbor Hall since their inception.
“They are not shelters,” she said. “They are homes for a period of time, with tons of help to get people back on their feet. We have seen lives transformed.”
Bowling added, “This is the job I wish I’d had throughout my career. I feel needed. I feel I can be useful.”
The bottom line? If you need help, call. If you can help, call. Love in Action can be reached at 616-846-2701, or by email at love@loveinactiontricities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.