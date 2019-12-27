Grand Haven students brightened lives last week.
Through the Grand Haven High School Pay It Forward class, one group of students hosted a Christmas party for classmates in the special education program. After receiving donations from businesses and families, they also donated $1,100 to the high school’s special education program.
More than 20 students attended the Christmas party held at Noto’s at the Bil-Mar. Throughout the party, students made ornaments and cookies, played games, ate dinner, and received a visit and gift from Santa.
The group in the high school’s class decided to host the party because they clicked with their classmates when they spent time with them, said GHHS senior Adam Barney.
In planning the party, the students worked with Noto’s for the space and food. Students also brought in their own decorations to make the event festive. GHHS senior Jordyn Berends said they’ve been planning the event since the beginning of the school year.
GHHS senior Anna Lubbers said the Pay It Forward class provides students with a way of engaging with the community. In reaching out for donations and receiving support, Lubbers said it reminded them that people want to do good things.
“Seeing the smiles on all their faces is the best part,” GHHS senior Megan Stroud.
Another group of students hosted a fundraiser at Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl, with monies raised donated to Mosaic Counseling.
