From left, Michelle Moore, assistant director of library services at Loutit District Library, accepts the Pinnacle of Partnership award from Shannon Behm of the Greater Ottawa County United Way in July 2021.
United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties is collecting warm clothing for local families in need throughout the month of October.
Every year, families across Ottawa County struggle to get by in the winter months due to increased seasonal costs such as heating bills and winter clothing for growing children. Local businesses and community members are being asked to help by participating in the United for Warmth winter clothing drive throughout the month.
