United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties is seeking nominations for this year’s Volunteer Stars, who will be honored April 17-23 during National Volunteer Week.
“Volunteer Stars is an opportunity to acknowledge the person or persons that may or may not be aware of just how much of an impact they're making,” said United Way Associate Director in Allegan County Kessie Karg. “So many times, we internally acknowledge just how amazing a person is or was in a moment, and we keep moving. Volunteer Stars invites us to give a moment of thought and attention to a person or persons who deserve it.”
According to Karg, nominees should be considered for an act of kindness, strength or compassion that has been witnessed over the past year.
“Whether or not they were aware of it at the moment, they were making a profound impact in someone's life," she said.
Shannon Behm, OA United Way’s vice president of volunteer engagement, added, "Recognition of the people who give so selflessly to our community is a vital part of our work. Our nonprofit partners rely on the talent of volunteers to operate and thrive, while their clients appreciate the empathy and kindness volunteers bring to the table.”
Nominees who are selected as this year’s Volunteer Stars will be recognized on social media and on oaunitedway.org and will receive a certificate and letter from OA United Way.
“United Way recognizes the importance of human connection and the vital role it plays in society," Behm said. "I can't imagine a world without our volunteer warriors.”
Nominations for Volunteer Stars are open until March 21. Nomination forms can be found on the United Way of Ottawa and Allegan County website at oaunitedway.org/volunteer-recognition.
