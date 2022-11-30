Children across the Tri-Cities will have a merry Christmas thanks to the efforts of the local Salvation Army corps.
The Salvation Army is in the midst of its holiday season Angel Tree toy collection. Angel Tree tags are available at 20 locations around the area. Parents are able to register through The Salvation Army and list specific gifts that their kids would like for Christmas.
In addition, other toy collections, such as Toys for Tots, are donated to The Salvation Army for distribution.
“As of now, we have 325 kids signed up,” Rebecca Lippard, the social services coordinator for The Salvation Army Grand Haven. “Parents are able to sign up through Dec. 5.”
Once gifts are purchased, they can be returned to the spot where the tag was taken, or brought directly to The Salvation Army, 310 N. Despelder St., Grand Haven.
Maj. Heather Holman said that even if an individual tag doesn’t get filled, no child goes without a gift.
“We have a few places that do general toy drives for us, such as Toys for Tots, and a few people give monetary donations,” Lippard said. “Last year, Maj. Heather ran out and bought a bunch of last-minute toys. A couple years ago, our Holland Salvation Army had a few families they were short on, so we took them. We’ve never had to turn anyone away.”
Holman noted that they tend to purchase gift cards for teenagers who have outgrown the desire for a toy under the Christmas tree.
During the week of Dec. 12, volunteers begin to pack toys into bags for families; and, on Dec. 20, families collect their gifts.
“The American Legion brings volunteers, and parents don’t even get out of the car,” Lippard said. “They drive in, get checked in, and the American Legion puts toys in their cars. They also get a gift card from us.”
Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army also recently kicked off its annual Red Kettle campaign. There are 11 locations throughout West Michigan: Walgreens and Family Fare in Allendale; Family Fare in Coopersville; Walgreens, D&W, Walmart and Fortino’s in Grand Haven; Orchard Market in Spring Lake; and Leppink’s in Ferrysburg.
Kettles are only put out, however, if there’s a volunteer to ring a bell at that location.
“People can sign up for whatever they want – an hour, eight hours, a full day,” said Maj. Bill Holman. He noted that many organizations sign up for a day and have various members ring the bell for a few hours at a time.
“We’ve already been in contact with Spring Lake, Ferrysburg, the city of Grand Haven, the Spring Lake Rotary is ringing, the Rotary Club from Grand Haven is ringing, and Kiwanis,” Holman said.
He added that any sports teams or other groups looking for service hours can also sign up to man one of the Red Kettle locations.
“If someone can go out and play Christmas carols, that really draws people to give,” Maj. Heather Holman said.
On days when there’s not a kettle present, each stand features a QR code that people can scan; that takes them to a spot to donate digitally.
The money collected from the Red Kettle campaign all stays local.
“It goes to help those in need in this area,” Heather Holman said. “Throughout the year, we help with with rentals, utilities, food, those types of needs, and – of course, Christmas.”
Anyone who would like to sign up can do so by visiting registertoring.com.
More information can be found at The Salvation Army website, sagrand haven.org; you can also sing up to ring at that website as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.