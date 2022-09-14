SPRING LAKE TWP. — Tri-Cities Women Who Care, a local alliance of women whose purpose is to support the work of area charitable organizations by focused fundraising, will meet next at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 N. Fruitport Road.
It will mark the beginning of the organization’s 13th year.
Tri-Cities Women Who Care was co-founded in September 2010 by Cindy Anderson and Wendy Creason, based on a model that originated in Jackson by Karen Dunigan. The Tri-Cities WWC is completely volunteer based and has no overhead, so all the money raised goes directly to local charities, which are selected by its members.
WWC was a success from the very beginning. In fact, Anderson, Creason and their 14-member steering committee were shocked when 230 women turned out for the group’s first-ever quarterly meeting on Sept. 18, 2010. That night, the 230 new members voted to award $23,000 to Tri-Cities Ministries. Since then, more than 275 women have met quarterly for one hour to hear presentations from local organizations and vote to determine which agency will receive their checks.
Over the past 12 years, WWC has made 49 awards totaling more than $1.3 million to local charities as diverse as the Kiwanis Homeless Student Fund, the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, Hospice of North Ottawa’s Respite Fund, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Wetland Watch LEEP, The Little Red House, Soup for All, Experiential Learning, Mosaic Counseling, Kenzie’s Be Café, Emergency COVID-19 Response, and most recently The Momentum Center.
WWC is based on a simple concept: When women join the group, they sign a form committing to support quarterly meetings for one year. The quarterly meetings last one hour.
Any member interested in representing a local, not-for-profit organization, charity or a cause puts her name and the name of the organization on a card, which is placed in a box. At the beginning of the meeting, three cards are pulled from the box. Each of the three people selected has five minutes to make the case for the organization, followed by five minutes of questions from the large group.
The large group then votes by secret ballot, and the money is awarded to the charity that receives the most votes. The selected organization is expected to return at the next quarterly meeting to report on what they are accomplishing with the money.
WWC not only helps the selected local charities financially, but each presenter has an opportunity to make members aware of the needs of their neighbors and the agencies and organizations that serve them. One result is that even the agencies not chosen report an increase in donations over the year – and many report new, significant donors.
Creason and Anderson attribute the group’s success to the simplicity of the WWC idea, to the generous support of the Tri-Cities community, and to the fact that the money raised locally is used locally.
But Anderson also likes to remind people of a quote by Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
More information about Women Who Care can be found on their Facebook.com page at: people/Tri-Cities-Women-Who-Care/100057611162957/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.