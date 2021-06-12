Tri-Cities Women Who Care held their first-quarter meeting by Zoom in March and selected Ferry Elementary School’s Experiential Learning Program as the recipient of more than $27,000.
The Experiential Learning Program provides opportunities and experiences both inside and outside the classroom that enrich language development, community awareness, socialization skills and expanded world views. For information regarding program, contact Mary Jane Evink, Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ executive director of instructional services, at 616-850-5075.
