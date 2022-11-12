The Tri-Cities Women who Care recently donated to support the Grand Haven Schools Foundation. Pictured is the foundation’s board members and staff, from left, Brandon Reame, Chris Van Schoick, Susan Bays, Mary Jane Evink, Nikki Tiefenbach, Denise Stone, Amy Dalman and Christine Baker.
At its September meeting, the Tri-Cities Women Who Care held the first meeting of their 13th year in September and selected Grand Haven Schools Foundation (GHSF) as the recipient of over $25,000.
GRSF funds preschool and kindergarten readiness opportunities for low-income families and educational enrichment opportunities for all. They recently hosted the Grand Haven Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony. For information about GHSF, contact Susan Bays, executive director, at 616-850-5066.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.