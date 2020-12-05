At their September meeting, the Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected the Kiwanis Homeless Student Fund to receive checks totaling over $25,000.
The Kiwanis Homeless Student Fund committee, in conjunction with local high school staff, identifies and supports students experiencing family crises regarding housing. For more information about this program, email Sandy Huber at sandy.k.huber@gmail.com.
