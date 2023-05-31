Tri-Cities Women Who Care held its first meeting of 2023 in March and awarded more than $25,000 to The Big Give, an organization providing "a magical Christmas" to local families.
Tri-Cities Women Who Care is an alliance of women whose purpose is to help charitable organizations in the Tri-Cities area by streamlining fundraising. Since its inception in September of 2010, they have awarded more than $1,600,000 to local organizations.
