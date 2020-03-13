At their November meeting, the Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected The People Center to receive a $30,000 donation.
In times of emergency or uncertainty, The People Center responds with food, clothing, transitional housing and access to other area resources. The funds received from Tri-Cities Women Who Care will allow Spring Lake agency to update and expand its food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.