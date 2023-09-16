In September 2021, then-12-year-old Crew VanBeek of Grand Haven was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The disease is a genetic disorder that causes the weakening of the skeletal muscles, typically beginning in early adolescence with the loss of muscle strength in the face, shoulders and upper arms.
“We saw signs when he was 3, but it’s so hard to diagnose,” said Crew’s mother, Andrea, whose background as a nurse helped her notice things others might miss.
Over the past few years, Crew suffered several fractures in his arm – he didn’t have the strength in his arms to break his falls. Then, in May 2021, Andrea watched Crew run during a track meet and noticed his left arm functioning normally, but his right arm was hanging limply, and she knew something wasn’t right.
“Finally, in September 2021, after numerous misdiagnosis, we visited Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and received a formal diagnosis with genetic testing,” Andrea said. “If you saw him walking down the street, you wouldn’t know anything was wrong.”
But the degenerative disease could eventually land the Grand Haven High School freshman in a wheelchair, if promising treatments and therapies are not found.
After Crew’s diagnosis, his parents became active in the FSHD Society, which raises money to fund clinical research and clinical trials to find a cure for FSHD. One means of fundraising is the FSHD nationwide Walk & Roll events.
“I looked for one in Michigan, and there wasn’t one – the closest was in Chicago,” Andrea said. “So I said, ‘Can I do one myself?’”
Andrea and Crew’s dad, Mark, organized the inaugural Walk & Roll in 2021.
“Last year, we had great support from the Tri-Cities community,” Mark said. “We had over 150 people attend on a cold, rainy Saturday morning to support the event, and we raised over $18,000.”
This year, the FSHD West Michigan Walk & Roll will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Mulligan’s Hollow, beginning at 2 p.m. The family is hoping to exceed last year’s attendance and fundraising totals.
Matt Williams, a rising country music performer who has opened for many famous country music stars, will be performing and supporting the event. The entire community is welcome.
Anyone who would like to donate and/or participate on Sept. 24 can register online at give.fshdsociety.org/event/michigan-walk-and -roll/e485109.
