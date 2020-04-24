Last Friday, the local YMCA partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in which 37 community members donated blood that could potentially go to local hospitals.
As of last month, more than 4,000 blood drives across the country have been canceled due to closures surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, making the success of local drives critical to addressing blood shortages.
“We know the Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and have implemented additional precautionary measures to ensure staff, donor and volunteer safety during this challenging time,” said Meredith Long, the senior program director at the Tri-Cities Family YMCA. “This made us confident that we could safely assist in meeting the need for blood.”
The YMCA has another blood drive planned for May 6.
While the impact of COVID-19 deterred or prevented many potential donors across the country, Tommy Streng of Grand Haven said he appreciated the opportunity to donate.
“It’s so cool with the Red Cross because, after I give blood, I’ll get an email telling me where it went,” he said. “Often times it will stay local, but it will also go on to children’s hospitals. Two of my kids have been up to (Spectrum Health Helen) DeVos Children’s Hospital and the help that they get there is awesome. If a child is benefiting from something I can give, then it’s a no-brainer.”
Streng said his entire family tries to donate as much as they can. His brother, Chris Streng, the local YMCA’s board chairman, also gave blood last week.
The Y is also serving as a Community Food Drive donation site, mobilizing to provide critical child care for essential workers if needed, reaching out to senior and vulnerable populations to ensure their needs are being met, and providing virtual fitness classes and activities for all ages through its Facebook page and corresponding groups.
“We are incredibly grateful to those who have stayed with us and supported us during this unprecedented time,” CEO Greg Coil said. “Our members and donors enable us to remain active in the community and ensure a successful reopening when the day comes.”
To support the work of the YMCA in the Tri-Cities and connect with them virtually during the Stay Home order, visit tcfymca.org.
