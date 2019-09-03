Residents and visitors, led by Grand Haven Mayor Geri McCaleb and Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis were greeted with slightly warmer temperatures and a nice breeze for the 16th annual Grand Haven Labor Day Bridge Walk.
During the event, participants walk from Harbor Island, across the Third Street Bridge over the Grand River south channel, to the end of Grand Haven’s south pier and back to Chinook Pier.
Organizers said there were about 140 participants, who were welcome to walk all or part of the route.
Refreshments were served at the end of the event.
