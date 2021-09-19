Set to resume monthly town hall meetings in October, the (Anti) Racism Task Force, which was convened by The Momentum Center in Grand Haven, will complement its community conversations by offering a three-day virtual conference in partnership with A Long Talk About the Uncomfortable Truth on Sept. 27-29.
Founded in 2020 by Kyle Williams and Kamal Carter, two Black fathers and innovative educators, A Long Talk About the Uncomfortable Truth seeks to eradicate racism and dismantle white supremacy through a series of hosted conversations that facilitate deep listening, provide tools for productive introspection, and ultimately empower, energize, and activate participants to become more effective allies in the pursuit of the shared purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.