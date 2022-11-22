WEST OLIVE — More than 40 Careerline Tech Center student families will receive Thanksgiving meal boxes, packed and prepared by a variety of CTC programs.
The tech center's Agriculture and Animal Science program students and instructors donated chickens raised for a broiler chicken competition. Freshly baked pies and dinner rolls are compliments of the Pastry Arts and Baking program students, while students in the Culinary Arts program honed their culinary skills by making mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and squash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.