Families turned out in force to attend the Fruitport Lions Club's 15th Annual Old Fashioned Christmas held Friday evening and Saturday at Pomona Park in Fruitport.
The event included hay rides, a lighted Christmas tree display, Santa visits, music, art display and a sled design contest.
It started as a way to thank the community for their support during the Old Fashioned Days in May, according to event chairman Fred Yonkers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.