For the past year, residents at the Christian Haven Home in Grand Haven have been among the tens of thousands of volunteers worldwide to help pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.
The mission of Operation Christmas Child (OCC) is to “demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.” Since 1993, more than 189 million children in more than 180 countries have received an OCC shoebox.
