After not being able to gather in one place for more than a year without restrictions and shutdowns, the Village at Rosy Mound senior living community celebrated the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted Friday.
The celebration had a “Christmas in July” theme, with many different activities for the residents to partake in – including a dunk tank, trivia questions, yard games, raffle and ice cream.
