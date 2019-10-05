SATURDAY, Oct. 5
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Birding Walk: 9-11 a.m. at Ottawa Sands County Park, 18153 N. Shore Drive, Ferrysburg.
Lakeshore Travel Show: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball: 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Impact of Dredging the Grand River in Ottawa County: 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Manhattan Short Film Festival: 6-9 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
SUNDAY, Oct. 6
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Sunday Candidates Forum: 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Half Day Thru Hike: 2-4:30 p.m. at Ottawa Sands County Park, 18153 N. Shore Drive, Ferrysburg.
MONDAY, Oct. 7
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Kids/Parents Coffee and Playtime: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Music Flows: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven: Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Women’s Support Group: 12-1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 and 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Anger Management Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
FOE Men’s Aerie Club: 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
Cribbage: 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.
Women’s AA Meeting: 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.
Holland Audubon Meeting: 7 p.m. at Hope Church, 77 W. 11th St., Holland.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance: 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.
