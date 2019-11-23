SATURDAY, November 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Journey to Bethlehem ticket sales: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven. Tickets are $5. Journey is Dec. 12-14.
Second Saturday Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Saturday Role Playing Afternoon: 12-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $15.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
“Mama Mia”: 7 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St., Grand Haven Township. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.
“Get Smart”: 7:30 p.m. at West Michigan Christian High School, 455 E. Ellis Road, Norton Shores. Tickets: $6 for adults and $4 for students.
SUNDAY, November 24
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
“Mama Mia”: 2 p.m. at Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St., Grand Haven Township. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens.
Community Artist Series: Gene Knific Jazz Trio: 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
MONDAY, November 25
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven: Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Women’s Support Group: 12-1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 and 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Coffee and Genealogy: 2-3:30 p.m. at Aldea Coffee, 17 S. Second St., Grand Haven.
Anger Management Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Lighthouse Quilters: 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Cribbage: 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores.
Women’s AA Meeting: 7 p.m. at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
