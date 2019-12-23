TUESDAY, December 24
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Quilting Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Complete Workout: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 and 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Women’s Support Group: 1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Mahjongg: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers: 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
WEDNESDAY, December 25
Merry Christmas!
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton St., Grand Haven.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Al-Anon: 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
