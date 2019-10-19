SATURDAY, October 19
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Ladies Aide Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven.
Lake Watch Birding: 9 a.m. to noon at Holland State Park, 2215 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland.
Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Saturday Storytime: 10-11:15 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Inspire! Anger: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Photograph Like the Pros: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
The Bookman Birthday Bash: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball: 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St.. Cost: $5.
Traditional Irish Music Session: 1-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Haunted Museum: 1-5 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Wildlife Encounter/Michigan’s Marsupials: 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
SUNDAY, October 20
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Pigeon Creek Schoolhouse Fall Festival: 12-4 p.m. at Pigeon Creek Schoolhouse, 16788 Pierce St., West Olive.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Weaver House Open House: 1-3 p.m. at 15400 Polk St., West Olive.
Hope College Faculty Recital Series: 2 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.
Music by the Fireplace: 3-4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Wyatt and Shari Knapp perform.
MONDAY, October 21
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven
Blood Pressure Screening: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Meijer, 15000 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.
Kids and Parents Coffee and Playtime: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Music Flows: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven: Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Women’s Support Group: 12-1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
ESL Class: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Tri-Cities Stamp Club: 1 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pickleball: 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.
Bluebird Cancer Retreat Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. at Bluebird Cancer Retreats offices, 917 W. Savidge St., Suite 36, Spring Lake.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
FOE Men’s Aerie Club: 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance: 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 18 and older.
Cribbage: 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.
“Honorable Business” with Dr. James Otteson: 7 p.m. at Winants Auditorium, 263 College Ave., Holland.
Women’s AA Meeting: 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.