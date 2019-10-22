WEDNESDAY, October 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Holland Farmers Market: 8 a.m. at Eighth Street MarketPlace, 150 W. Eighth St.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lloyd’s Bayou Senior Apartments, 17046 Lloyds Bayou Drive, Spring Lake.
Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions: 11 a.m. to noon at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club: 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dancing for Parkinson’s class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Teen ‘Scape: 3:30-5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E Exchange St.
Spanish for Kids: 4:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road. For ages 3-6.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Women’s Chronic Pain/Illness Meeting: 6 p.m. at On the Path Yoga, 701 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
M&M Taste Test and Trivia: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Lakeshore Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.
VFW Auxiliary: 7 p.m. at VFW, 20 N. First St., Grand Haven.
Mexican Immigration: What’s Really Going On?: 7-8:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Men’s Over 50 and Coed Open Volleyball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
Al-Anon: 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.
THURSDAY, October 24
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Tri-City Toastmasters Club: 7:30-8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Mothers of Many Seasons: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Appointment required.
Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle: 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Sculpt: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tabata: 11:35 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Pinochle: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Life After Loss: 2 p.m. at Hospice of North Ottawa Community, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. For anyone dealing with a death-related loss.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 2-2:30 p.m. at Village at the Pines, 1450 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Love in Action Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouse: 6:30 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Thursday Night Book Club: 7 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
LDL Book Club: 7-8:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
“This is Going to Hurt: The Brutal World of Victorian Surgery” with Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris: 7:30 p.m. at Dimnent Memorial Chapel, 277 College Ave., Holland.
