FRIDAY, August 30
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Line Dance: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary: 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Free Dinner and Movie Night: 6-9 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
SATURDAY, August 31
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.