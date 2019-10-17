FRIDAY, October 18
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Ladies Aide Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven.
State Sen. Roger Victory Office Hours: 9:15-10:15 a.m. at Pine Street Cafe, 401 Pine St., Ferrysburg.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Baby Time: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Baby Storytime: 11-11:45 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary: 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Genealogy Lock-In: 5:30-9 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Music of Japan Concert: 7 p.m. at Dimnent Memorial Chapel, 277 College Ave., Holland.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.
SATURDAY, October 19
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Ladies Aide Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven.
Lake Watch Birding: 9 a.m. to noon at Holland State Park, 2215 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland.
Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Saturday Storytime: 10-11:15 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Inspire! Anger: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Photograph Like the Pros: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
The Bookman Birthday Bash: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball: 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St.. Cost: $5.
Traditional Irish Music Session: 1-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Haunted Museum: 1-5 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Wildlife Encounter/Michigan’s Marsupials: 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Trunk or Treat: 4-5:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
