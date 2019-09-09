TUESDAY, September 10
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.
Play ‘n’ Learn: 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Little Movers Storytime: 9:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Coffee and Coloring: 10 a.m. to noon at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Av., Grand Haven.
Baby Bounce Storytime: 11 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven: Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Women’s Support Group: 12-1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Advanced: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pickleball: 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.
LDL Board of Trustees Meeting: 4:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Homebuyer Education Class: 5-8 p.m. at Neighborhood Housing Services, 11 N. Sixth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $25 per household.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Karaoke: 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Party Like It’s 1959!: 6 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Lighthouse Quilters: 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Women’s AA Meeting: 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.
Holland Audubon Meeting: 7 p.m. at Hope Church, 77 W. First St., Holland.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.
WEDNESDAY, September 11
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Holland Farmers Market: 8 a.m. at Eighth Street MarketPlace, 150 W. Eighth St.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Parkinson’s Power Support of Group: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions: 11 a.m. to noon at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club: 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
ESL Advanced: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dancing for Parkinson’s class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Spanish for Kids: 4:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road. For ages 3-6.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Women’s Chronic Pain/Illness Meeting: 6 p.m. at On the Path Yoga, 701 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
Native Plant Workshop: 6-8 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Lakeshore Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.
Men’s Over 50 and Coed Open Volleyball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
Masonic Lodge 139: 7:30 p.m. at Grand Haven Masonic Lodge, 344 Fulton Ave.
Al-Anon: 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.