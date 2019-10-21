TUESDAY, October 22
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Quilting Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Little Movers Storytime: 9:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Complete Workout: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Baby Bounce Storytime: 11 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Al-Anon: Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.
Mahjongg: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Ping-pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers: 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pumpkin Painting for Kids: 4-5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes: 5-8 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Includes euchre, bingo, open crafting studio, ping-pong, karaoke, yoga.
TOPS MI-868: 5:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Savidge St.
Muskegon Area Celiac Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 4617 Grand Haven Road, Norton Shores.
FOE Women’s Auxiliary Club: 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Civil Air Patrol: 7-9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.
Meet the Author: Wade Rouse: 7-9 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Coed Adult Open Volleyball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal: 7-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.
WEDNESDAY, October 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Holland Farmers Market: 8 a.m. at Eighth Street MarketPlace, 150 W. Eighth St.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lloyd’s Bayou Senior Apartments, 17046 Lloyds Bayou Drive, Spring Lake.
Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions: 11 a.m. to noon at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club: 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dancing for Parkinson’s class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Teen ‘Scape: 3:30-5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E Exchange St.
Spanish for Kids: 4:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road. For ages 3-6.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Women’s Chronic Pain/Illness Meeting: 6 p.m. at On the Path Yoga, 701 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
M&M Taste Test and Trivia: 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Lakeshore Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.
VFW Auxiliary: 7 p.m. at VFW, 20 N. First St., Grand Haven.
Mexican Immigration: What’s Really Going On?: 7-8:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Men’s Over 50 and Coed Open Volleyball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
Al-Anon: 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.
