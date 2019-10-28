TUESDAY, October 29
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Quilting Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ABE/GED Class: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Complete Workout: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Al-Anon: Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.
ESL Class: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Mahjongg: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Happy Hula: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes: 5-8 p.m. at 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Includes bingo, open crafting studio, yoga.
Homebuyer Education Class: 5-8 p.m. at Neighborhood Housing Services, 11 N. Sixth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $25 per household.
Taco Tuesday Trivia: 6:30 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Muskegon Area Celiac Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 4617 Grand Haven Road, Norton Shores.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Civil Air Patrol: 7-9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.
Coed Adult Open Volleyball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal: 7-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.
WEDNESDAY, October 30
Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study: 6:45 a.m. at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Halloween Mommy and Me Dance: 10 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Halloween Preschool Dance Class: 10:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions: 11 a.m. to noon at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club: 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Lessons in Watercolor: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dancing for Parkinson’s Class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Spanish for Kids: 4:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road. For ages 3-6.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Women’s Chronic Pain/Illness Meeting: 6 p.m. at On the Path Yoga, 701 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Baha’i Faith Fireside Class: 6-8 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library (Community Room), 123 E. Exchange St.
Lakeshore Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.
Men’s Over 50 and Coed Open Volleyball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.
Al-Anon: 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.