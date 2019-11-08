SATURDAY, November 9
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
American Red Cross Babysitter Training: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven. Members $100, nonmembers $130.
Sacred Aging Conference: 9 a.m. to noon at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Second Saturday Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Nature’s Artbrush Series: 10 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Story Time: 11 a.m. at Herrick District Library, 300 S. River Ave., Holland.
Saturday Role Playing Afternoon: 12-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Families All Ages: 2 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Earth Encounters: 3-4:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
“Images: A Reflection of Cultures”: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.
Astronomy at the Nature Center: 7-8 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
SUNDAY, November 10
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Sunday Afternoon Concert: 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Traditional Celtic band Uneven Ground performs.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.