THURSDAY, October 17
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Tri-City Toastmasters Club: 7:30-8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Mothers of Many Seasons: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Tot Time: 10-11 a.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle: 10 a.m. to noon at the Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.
On the Spot Flu Shots: 10 a.m. to noon at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Sculpt: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tabata: 11:35 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Pinochle: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
SLDL Friends Book Club: 4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Muskegon Cafe Inquiry: 6 p.m. at Brooklyn Bagel, 2111 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon
Movie Showing: 6-8:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Criminal Justice Discussion with Author Alex Kotlowitz: 7 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
GenChat: 7-8:45 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
FRIDAY, October 18
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Ladies Aide Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven.
State Sen. Roger Victory Office Hours: 9:15-10:15 a.m. at Pine Street Cafe, 401 Pine St., Ferrysburg.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Baby Time: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Baby Storytime: 11-11:45 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary: 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Genealogy Lock-In: 5:30-9 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Music of Japan Concert: 7 p.m. at Dimnent Memorial Chapel, 277 College Ave., Holland.
Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: 7-9 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.