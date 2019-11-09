SATURDAY, November 9
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
American Red Cross Babysitter Training: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven. Members $100, nonmembers $130.
Sacred Aging Conference: 9 a.m. to noon at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Second Saturday Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Nature’s Artbrush Series: 10 a.m. to noon at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Story Time: 11 a.m. at Herrick District Library, 300 S. River Ave., Holland.
Saturday Role Playing Afternoon: 12-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Families All Ages: 2 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Earth Encounters: 3-4:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
“Images: A Reflection of Cultures”: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.
Astronomy at the Nature Center: 7-8 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
SUNDAY, November 10
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Sunday Afternoon Concert: 2-3 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Traditional Celtic band Uneven Ground performs.
MONDAY, November 11
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven: Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Women’s Support Group: 12-1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 and 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Anger Management Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Lighthouse Quilters: 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Cribbage: 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
TUESDAY, November 12
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 9:15-10:30 a.m. at Liberty Woods, 201 DeWitt Lane, Spring Lake.
Play ‘n’ Learn: 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Little Movers Storytime: 9:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Complete Workout: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Baby Bounce Storytime: 11 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven: Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 and 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Women’s Support Group: 1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers: 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Homebuyer Education Class: 5-8 p.m. at Neighborhood Housing Services, 11 N. Sixth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $25 per household.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Karaoke: 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Poetry Lives: 6 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Lighthouse Quilters: 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Holland Audubon Society Meeting: 7 p.m. at Hope Church commons room, 77 W. 11th St., Holland.
Perfect Pecan Pie: 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
NEA Big Read Lakeshore: 7 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
