SATURDAY, November 2
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Holly Berry Bazaar: 9 a.m. to noon at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Kids Day: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St.
Cock-a-doodle-doo with Critter Barn: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball: 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Saturday Role Playing Afternoon: 12-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
First Friday Art Hop: 6-8 p.m. at C2C Gallery, 104 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Nykerk Cup Competition: 7 p.m. at Richard and Helen DeVos Fieldhouse, 222 Fairbanks Ave., Holland. Tickets: $7.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
SUNDAY, November 3
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Hope College Faculty Recital: 2 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
