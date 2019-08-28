THURSDAY, Aug. 29
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Tri-City Toastmasters Club: 7:30-8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Sewing Classes: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ABE/GED Class: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Mothers of Many Seasons: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle: 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.
Bounce Around Playgroup: 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Sculpt: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tabata: 11:35 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court in Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Advanced Class: 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dog Days of Summer: 5-7 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Dog authors from the Harbor Humane Society.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven.
Beach Clean-up: 6 p.m. at Grand Haven City Beach, South Harbor Drive.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Line Dance: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary: 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Free Dinner and Movie Night: 6-9 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
