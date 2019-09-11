THURSDAY, September 12
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Tri-City Toastmasters Club: 7:30-8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Mothers of Many Seasons: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
Free Cancer Support Group: 10-11:30 a.m., 5:30-7 p.m. at Bluebird Cancer Retreats offices, 917 W. Savidge St., Suite 36, Spring Lake.
Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle: 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Sculpt: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tabata: 11:35 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Pinochle: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Advanced Class: 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Life After Loss: 2-3:30 p.m. at Hospice of North Ottawa Community, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. For anyone dealing with a death-related loss.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Full STEAM Ahead: 4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Wicked Cemetery Tour: 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. at Robinson Township Cemetery, 10780 N. Cedar Drive.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Caribbean Artist Picardo Erick: 6:30-8 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Humanity for Prisoners: Medical Care: 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Transformed by Hope: A Celebration of the Arts: 7 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Order of the Eastern Star 132: 7:30 p.m. at Masonic Temple, 344 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
FRIDAY, September 13
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Line Dance: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Baby Storytimes: 11-11:45 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Spring Lake Rotary: 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.
Bridge: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Hatha Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Hope College President Inauguration: 2:30 p.m. at Dimnent Memorial Chapel, 277 College Ave., Holland.
Sons of the American Legion Fish Boil: 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Grand Haven Municipal Marina. Cost: $12 adults, $5 children.
