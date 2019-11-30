SATURDAY, November 30
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Thru Hike: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Ottawa Dunes, 18201 N. Shore Road, Ferrysburg.
Second Saturday Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost is $15.
Stop-Motion Lego Maniacs: 2-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
SUNDAY, December 1
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Winter Open House with Santa: 1-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Open House at the Weaver House: 1-4 p.m. at Pine Bend Park, 15400 Polk St., West Olive.
Music by the Fireplace: 3-4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Harpist Mary Wagner performs.
Organist Joanne Jansen Performance: 4 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 15395 Rannes St., Spring Lake Township.
MONDAY, December 2
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Women’s Support Group: 12-1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 and 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Anger Management Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
FOE Men’s Aerie Club: 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
Cribbage: 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores.
Women’s AA Meeting: 7 p.m. at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance: 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.