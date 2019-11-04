TUESDAY, November 5
Election Day: Polls are open in some areas, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Quilting Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL classes: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 9:15-11:45 a.m. at Liberty Woods, 201 DeWitt Lane, Spring Lake.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Little Movers Storytime: 9:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Coffee and Coloring: 10 a.m. to noon at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Bosu Complete Workout: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Baby Bounce Storytime: 11 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Mahjongg: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 and 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers: 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Teens Guide to Game Mastering: 4 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
LDL Board of Trustees Meeting: 4:30-9 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes: 5-8 p.m. at 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Teen Photo Club: 6:30 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Hospice of North Ottawa Community Memorial Service: 7 p.m. at Harbourfront Place Grand Hall, 41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Yoga: 7 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Civil Air Patrol: 7-9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.
West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal: 7-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.
WEDNESDAY, November 6
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton St., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Breast Friends Support Group: 10-11:30 a.m. at Mercy Health Johnson Cancer Family Center, 1440 E. Sherman Ave., Muskegon.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road, Muskegon.
Parkinson’s Power Support Group: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Little Read Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Huizenga Office Hours: 10:30 a.m. to noon at congressman’s Grand Haven office, 1 S. Harbor Ave., Suite 6B. RSVP for a 15-minute time slot.
Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions: 11 a.m. to noon at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
Counterpart Meeting: 12 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 N. Fruitport Road.
Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club: 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dancing for Parkinson’s Class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
History Book Club: 3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
VideoGame Freeplay: 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Lego Party: 4-5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
NaNoWriMo Come Write In: 4-8 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Building the Future Transition Expo: 4:30-7:30 p.m. at OAISD Educational Services, 13565 Port Sheldon St., Holland.
American Red Cross CPR Training: 5-9 p.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven. Members $65, nonmembers $85.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 5:30-6:30 p.m at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Women’s Chronic Pain/Illness Meeting: 6 p.m. at On the Path Yoga, 701 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
Lakeshore Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.
NEA Big Read: “Dominican Republic in the Time of Mirabal Sisters”: 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
