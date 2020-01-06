TUESDAY, January 7
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Quilting Class: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 9:15-11:45 a.m. at Liberty Woods, 201 DeWitt Lane, Spring Lake.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Little Movers Storytime: 9:45 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Coffee and Coloring: 10 a.m. to noon at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Baby Bounce Storytime: 11 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Bosu Complete Workout: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Mahjongg: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 and 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers: 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
LDL Board of Trustees Meeting: 4:30-9 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes: 5-8 p.m. at 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Snowmobile Safety Course: 6-8:30 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Yoga: 7 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Civil Air Patrol: 7-9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.
Men’s Over 50 and Coed Open Volleyball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal: 7-9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.
WEDNESDAY, January 8
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Line Dance: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions: 11 a.m. to noon at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
AA Meeting: 12-1 p.m. at Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake. Closed meeting.
Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club: 12-1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
January Series Lectures of Calvin University: 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Dancing for Parkinson’s Class: 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 5:30-6:30 p.m at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Women’s Chronic Pain/Illness Meeting: 6 p.m. at On the Path Yoga, 701 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake.
Lakeshore Toastmasters: 6:30-8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.
Open Pickleball: 7-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Masonic Lodge 139: 7:30 p.m. at Grand Haven Masonic Lodge, 344 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
