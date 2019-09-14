SATURDAY, Sept. 14
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Salmon Run to eRace Stigma: 8 a.m. starting at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven.
Grand Haven Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the green canopy at Chinook Pier.
Al-Anon: 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Second Saturday Story Time: 10-11 a.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Reading with Breslyn: 11 a.m. to noon at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Men’s Open Basketball: 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.
Saturday Role Playing Afternoon: 12-4 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Salmon Cookoff and Beer/Wine Pavilion: 1-5 p.m. at Grand Haven Municipal Marina.
Prepare Fair: 1-4 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter, 2629 N. Park Drive, Holland.
Wildlife Encounter: Monarchs on the Move: 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Book Release Party: “Seeker”: 6-8 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
Astronomy at the Nature Center: The Fall Sky: 8-9 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
SUNDAY, Sept. 15
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Music by the Fireplace: 3-4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
“Fall Into Nature” Family Fun Day: 3-5 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
MONDAY, Sept. 16
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Blood Pressure Screening: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Meijer, 15000 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.
Music Flows: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven: Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven.
Census Jobs Application Help: 12-4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Women’s Support Group: 12-1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.
ESL Advanced: 12:30-2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Tri-Cities Stamp Club: 1 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers: 1:30-3 p.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
SLDL Board Meeting: 4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Budget hearing at 5 p.m.
Pickleball: 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.
Bluebird Cancer Retreat Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m. at Bluebird Cancer Retreats offices, 917 W. Savidge St., Suite 36, Spring Lake.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Town Hall Meeting on Mass Shootings: 6:30-9 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
FOE Men’s Aerie Club: 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance: 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 18 and older.
Cribbage: 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.
Women’s AA Meeting: 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.
Donia Organ Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.
