THURSDAY, October 31
Happy Halloween!
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.
Tri-City Toastmasters Club: 7:30-8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Sewing Classes: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ABE/GED Class: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Mothers of Many Seasons: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Caregivers Support Group: 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.
Family Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle: 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.
Bounce Around Playgroup: 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger.
Job Seeker Program Office: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s: 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive, Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Bosu Sculpt: 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tabata: 11:35 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Al-Anon: Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court in Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Zumba Gold: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Class: 1-4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Ping-Pong: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 3 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Downtown Grand Haven Trick or Treating: 4-6 p.m. on Washington Avenue.
Downtown Spring Lake Trick or Treating: 4-6 p.m. in the village.
Residential Trick or Treating: 6-8 p.m. throughout the area.
Puppy Social Hour: 7-8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Hope College Wind Ensemble Halloween Concert: 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.
FRIDAY, November 1
Holly Berry Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Baby Storytime: 11-11:45 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Emergency Siren Test: noon throughout Ottawa County. Sirens will sound for 1-3 minutes. This is the last test of 2019.
Hope College Great Performance Series: “Nobuntu”: 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.