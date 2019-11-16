SATURDAY, November 16
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Second Saturday Storytime: 10-11 a.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Inspire! Shame: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Reading with Breslyn: 11 a.m. to noon at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Euchre: 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St. Cost: $15.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous: 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters: 7-10:30 p.m. at Ferrysburg City Hall, 17290 Roosevelt Road.
SUNDAY, November 17
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Narcotics Anonymous: 9 a.m at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 712 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Nutcracker Ballet Tea: 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry: 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Music by the Fireplace: 3-4 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St. Performance by cellist Pablo Mahave-Veglia.
MONDAY, November 18
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Chair Aerobics: 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
ESL Basics: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Muskegon.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Pinewood Place, 1500 S. Ferry St., Grand Haven.
Beginning Tai Chi: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Drawing with Confidence: 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Music Flows: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Rotary Club of Grand Haven: Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Women’s Support Group: 12-1 p.m. at Mosaic Counseling, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven.
Zumba Gold: 12:15 and 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Gentle Yoga: 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pickleball: 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Lighthouse Quilters: 6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Friends of Grand Haven State Park Annual Meeting: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Town Hall Meeting on Mental Illness/Teenagers: 6:30-9 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
Fabulous Floral Arrangement with Bob Friese: 7 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Cribbage: 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores.
FOE Men’s Aerie Club: 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.
Women’s AA Meeting: 7 p.m. at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake.
“Forbidden Voices”: 7 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St., Holland.
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance: 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Hope College Jazz Arts Collective Concert: 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland. Featuring West Ottawa High School bands.
Al-Anon: 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
