FRIDAY, November 1
Holly Berry Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Toddler Storytime: 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.
Baby Storytime: 11-11:45 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Emergency Siren Test: noon throughout Ottawa County. Sirens will sound for 1-3 minutes. This is the last test of 2019.
First Friday Dance: 7-10 p.m. at D&W Fresh Market, 1116 Robbins Road, Grand Haven
Hope College Great Performance Series: “Nobuntu”: 7:30 p.m. at Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts, 221 Columbia Ave., Holland.
SATURDAY, November 2
Holly Berry Bazaar: 9 a.m. to noon at United Methodist Church of the Dunes, 717 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven.
Cock-a-doodle-doo with Critter Barn: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
First Friday Art Hop: 6-8 p.m. at C2C Gallery, 104 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Nykerk Cup Competition: 7 p.m. at Richard and Helen DeVos Fieldhouse, 222 Fairbanks Ave., Holland. Tickets: $7.
Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
